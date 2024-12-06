Wexford Capital LP Sells 40,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wexford Capital LP lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 1.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,854.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,287,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 1,243,741 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,037,000 after buying an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,746,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 160,136.7% in the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 767,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 767,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE EPD opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.