Wexford Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Wexford Capital LP lowered its stake in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,068,212 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services makes up 21.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wexford Capital LP owned about 45.85% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $90,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 83,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mammoth Energy Services

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, Director Corey J. Booker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $34,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,873.84. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 33,659 shares of company stock worth $115,657 in the last ninety days. 3.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $154.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.62. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.49). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 105.49% and a negative return on equity of 53.85%. The business had revenue of $40.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

