Wexford Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Wexford Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after purchasing an additional 400,565 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,570,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,502,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 570,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 498,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total value of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.62, for a total transaction of $763,922.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,287.76. This represents a 12.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.63.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $251.12 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $255.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

