Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,666 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 299.8% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.92. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.