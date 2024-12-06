Wexford Capital LP Acquires 32,865 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST)

Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) by 27.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,865 shares during the quarter. Wexford Capital LP’s holdings in Honest were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Honest by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honest by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of Honest by 6.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 137,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Honest in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Honest in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Honest from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Honest from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Honest from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Honest from $5.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.21.

Honest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.07 million, a P/E ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 2.42. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Shared Abacus Lp Thc sold 2,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $8,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,869,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,544,310.50. This trade represents a 18.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 8,392 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $59,583.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 516,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,393.60. The trade was a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,634,818 shares of company stock valued at $10,514,671. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

