Western Standard LLC Purchases 111,550 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Western Standard LLC grew its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 866,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,550 shares during the quarter. Zuora makes up approximately 7.0% of Western Standard LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZUO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Zuora by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the third quarter worth about $63,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 25.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Stock Down 0.1 %

ZUO stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 51,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $432,670.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 356,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,337.50. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Peter Hirsch sold 18,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $170,826.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,667.74. The trade was a 49.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,081 shares of company stock worth $1,857,391 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Zuora Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

