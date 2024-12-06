WESCAP Management Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

SLV stock opened at $28.56 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.68.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

