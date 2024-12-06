WESCAP Management Group Inc. Has $35.39 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 197,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 8.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $35,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $149.18 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

