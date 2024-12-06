WESCAP Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.5% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 710,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,985,000 after purchasing an additional 32,177 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 473,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 303,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 273,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,735,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $267.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $239.36 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

