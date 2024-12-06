WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 24,709 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,709 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Corning by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,983,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,534,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,342,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 426,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,853,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $219,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 52.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,723,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,836 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Corning by 1.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,810,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,893,000 after purchasing an additional 52,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Mizuho raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $241,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $324,213. This represents a 42.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Trading Up 1.3 %

Corning stock opened at $49.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $51.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 292.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 658.82%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

