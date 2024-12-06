WESCAP Management Group Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.63.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $159.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.