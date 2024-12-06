Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Stock Price

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Core & Main from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.10.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, President Bradford A. Cowles sold 50,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $2,753,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 18,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,554.61. This trade represents a 73.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Newman sold 15,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,237.25. This represents a 56.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,000 in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core & Main

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 508,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,720,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 1,195,600.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 542.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares during the period. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the second quarter worth $8,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

