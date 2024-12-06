Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Price

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.05.

DG stock opened at $79.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day moving average of $104.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Deckard sold 2,010 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $174,186.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,187.42. This trade represents a 41.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. This trade represents a 2.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

