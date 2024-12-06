Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Price

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 24.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

