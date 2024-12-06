Wellington Management Group LLP Has $4.69 Billion Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,066,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920,690 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,687,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PG opened at $176.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.45.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,538.34. This represents a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,629,038. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

