Wellington Management Group LLP Has $3.07 Billion Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782,984 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,068,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $448.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $469.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $389.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $401.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $440.50.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

