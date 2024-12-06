Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.24 Billion Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,106,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633,589 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 6.93% of Targa Resources worth $2,235,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $153.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.74, for a total transaction of $621,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,175.82. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $5,709,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,793,393.07. This trade represents a 26.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,260 shares of company stock worth $29,661,212. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $198.32 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.83 and a 200-day moving average of $149.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. Targa Resources had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.25%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

