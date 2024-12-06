Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.6% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.74% of Honeywell International worth $3,684,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $328,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 343.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $226.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.66 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W downgraded Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.18.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

