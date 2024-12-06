Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,153,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,700,921 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.12% of EQT worth $2,716,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $1,351,803.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.72.

EQT Trading Down 0.5 %

EQT stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $48.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About EQT

(Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

