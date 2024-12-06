Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 53,383 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,530,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.33.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $547.65 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $307.72 and a 1 year high of $552.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $514.78 and a 200-day moving average of $472.60.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 238 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $113,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,115. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total value of $9,286,596.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. The trade was a 42.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,023 shares of company stock worth $26,384,247 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

