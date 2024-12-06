Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,819,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 79.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 39.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,638,548.38. This represents a 27.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,841 shares of company stock worth $3,034,265 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

