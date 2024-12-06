Weiss Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,465,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Stride by 45.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Stride by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

Insider Activity at Stride

In other news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. This represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.81 and a fifty-two week high of $112.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Stories

