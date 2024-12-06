Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $15.16 Million in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,164,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Booking by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Booking by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booking from $3,976.00 to $4,173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,050.00 to $5,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,820.50.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,287.94 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5,330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,684.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4,130.83.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

