Weiss Asset Management LP Invests $10.85 Million in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,845,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $18,769,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $98,249,000. Finally, Port Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $727,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 1,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.30, for a total value of $485,300.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,791.10. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,815 shares of company stock worth $3,919,739 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $292.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.30 and a fifty-two week high of $294.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $270.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.49.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.