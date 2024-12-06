Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 258,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,042,000. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $119.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.62.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.41. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.63 earnings per share. Phillips 66’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

