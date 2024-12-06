Weiss Asset Management LP Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,876,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,460,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth $10,481,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.5% during the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 33,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in Danaher by 56.8% during the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 2,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 847,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.16.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $227.88 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $215.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.66 and a 200 day moving average of $258.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Danaher’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

