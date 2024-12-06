Weiss Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 95,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of Hasbro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,723,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 87.4% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,833,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,252,000 after purchasing an additional 855,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Hasbro by 9,806.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after acquiring an additional 989,906 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Hasbro by 13.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,210,000 after purchasing an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other Hasbro news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,029.68. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $67.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.09 and a 12 month high of $73.46.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.45. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -60.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hasbro

About Hasbro

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.