Wedgewood Partners Inc. Has $29.36 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for approximately 5.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $494.82 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.87.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

