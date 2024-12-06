Wedbush Issues Optimistic Outlook for Ventas Earnings

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Ventas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ventas’ FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.63.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Ventas has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 121,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $8,022,980.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,291,063.89. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,252 shares of company stock worth $8,809,845 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventas

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,671,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,426,000 after buying an additional 581,870 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,364,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,385,000 after acquiring an additional 982,795 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,559,000 after acquiring an additional 245,922 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,047,000 after purchasing an additional 96,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Ventas by 105.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,420,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

