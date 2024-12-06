Weaver Consulting Group Takes $359,000 Position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:MAXJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the third quarter valued at $320,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $839,000.

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF Stock Performance

iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. iShares Large Cap Max Buffer Jun ETF has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $26.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15.

