Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Weaver Consulting Group trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $454,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 448.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHB opened at $93.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $74.33 and a 1-year high of $95.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.64. The stock has a market cap of $666.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

