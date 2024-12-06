Weaver Consulting Group Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.30 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.65 and its 200 day moving average is $114.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

