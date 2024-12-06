Weaver Consulting Group Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.19.
GE Vernova Stock Performance
GEV stock opened at $348.17 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $357.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.91 and its 200-day moving average is $225.45.
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
