Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 2,393 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 1.6% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 333.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 798,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after purchasing an additional 614,116 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $12,910,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 168.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 219,272 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 62.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,919,000 after acquiring an additional 170,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

BATS:PJUL opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $826.25 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

