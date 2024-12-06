Weaver Consulting Group Invests $213,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $81.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $83.77.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,268.75. This trade represents a 10.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $454,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. The trade was a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

