Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,935 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 364.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Weatherford International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in Weatherford International by 1,516.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WFRD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.29.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,764.80. This trade represents a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WFRD opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 46.25% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

