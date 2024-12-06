Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 223.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weatherford International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Weatherford International by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Weatherford International by 50.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 74.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WFRD shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Weatherford International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Weatherford International from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 6,531 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $521,565.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,764.80. The trade was a 35.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Weatherford International plc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $135.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.44.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. Weatherford International had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 46.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Weatherford International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.04%.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.