Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.

WOSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.61) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 474.17 ($6.05).

Get Watches of Switzerland Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 1.8 %

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Shares of LON WOSG opened at GBX 580.50 ($7.41) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,322.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.17. Watches of Switzerland Group has a one year low of GBX 324 ($4.13) and a one year high of GBX 728 ($9.29). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 453.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 418.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

(Get Free Report)

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.