Watches of Switzerland Group’s (WOSG) “Not Rated” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday,Digital Look reports.
WOSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.61) target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.49) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 474.17 ($6.05).
View Our Latest Stock Report on Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group Stock Up 1.8 %
About Watches of Switzerland Group
Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Watches of Switzerland Group
- Trading Halts Explained
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watches of Switzerland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.