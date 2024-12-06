Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $2.09 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Washington Harbour Partners LP reduced its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. CyberArk Software makes up approximately 3.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1,025.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $327.57 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $198.01 and a 1 year high of $333.32. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 1,213.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.31 and its 200 day moving average is $275.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.37.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.