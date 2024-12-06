Wallace Capital Management Inc. Sells 280 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Investors Title worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 455.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 73.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 65.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the third quarter worth $226,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ITIC opened at $271.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $290.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.24.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $14.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $57.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.29%. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is 12.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

