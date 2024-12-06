Wallace Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,095 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the quarter. Post comprises about 2.1% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Post worth $15,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,063,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,448 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Post by 21.0% in the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 244,221 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Post by 51.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,863,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 874,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Post Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Post stock opened at $119.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.46 and a 12-month high of $121.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.80.

Insider Activity at Post

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,540,491.14. The trade was a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Post

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

