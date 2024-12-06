Wallace Capital Management Inc. Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,432 shares during the quarter. Equity Commonwealth makes up approximately 1.3% of Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wallace Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $9,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 459.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 629.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQC opened at $20.33 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

