Wallace Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 406 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wallace Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 406 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 242,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $119,842,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 34,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 220,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $597.21 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.60 and a 52 week high of $612.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $549.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.93. The firm has a market cap of $187.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,460.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,404,774. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,717,979. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

