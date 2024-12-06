Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 6,973 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.9% of Wahed Invest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 9,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 327.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,819,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $362,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223,800 shares in the last quarter. Taika Capital LP bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $730,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,489,477 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,297,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.82. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $60.23. The company has a market capitalization of $239.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 68.67%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at $45,059,857.14. This represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 638 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $31,319.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,974.53. This trade represents a 1.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,360 shares of company stock valued at $19,782,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. HSBC upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

