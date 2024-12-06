Wahed Invest LLC Purchases 250 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 625.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,162 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,235.00 to $1,184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $895.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,107.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $767.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $882.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,013.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $735.95 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.