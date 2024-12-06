Wahed Invest LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $94.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.23 and a 200-day moving average of $83.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GEHC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Further Reading

