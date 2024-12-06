Wahed Invest LLC Buys 164 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,257,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,697,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 13.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 78.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.02, for a total transaction of $2,620,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,965,657.14. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,560 shares of company stock valued at $37,909,141. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $516.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $521.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.71. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $411.15 and a twelve month high of $559.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 118.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

