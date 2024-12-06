Wahed Invest LLC Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $84,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $216.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $201.58 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The stock has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.19.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.14.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

