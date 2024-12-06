Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 16.4% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $152,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 81,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,507,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,609,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VV opened at $279.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.11 and its 200 day moving average is $257.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $208.67 and a fifty-two week high of $280.51.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.