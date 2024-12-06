Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after buying an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after buying an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.2653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

